State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 2,150 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 110.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

