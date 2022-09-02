State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 6,618 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cohu were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

