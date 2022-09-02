State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 7,308 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.