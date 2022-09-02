State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 863 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.82. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.61%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

