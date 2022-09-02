State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 8,795 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $939.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.