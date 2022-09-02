State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.