State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,251 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Celsius were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,396,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

CELH stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 254.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

