State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,508 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $74.27.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

