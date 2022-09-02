State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,613 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

