State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 366 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PVH were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 97.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

