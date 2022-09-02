State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,587 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CCS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

