State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,640 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

