State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,151.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 1,332,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after buying an additional 1,153,916 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

