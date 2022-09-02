State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,151.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 1,332,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after buying an additional 1,153,916 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.3 %
TWNK stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.