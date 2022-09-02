Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sterling Check by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Check by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.39. Sterling Check Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.