Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Check Price Performance

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director L Frederick Sutherland bought 43,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -303.39.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.