Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Monarch Mining Stock Down 52.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.33.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
