Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Monarch Mining Stock Down 52.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.33.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

