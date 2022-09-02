Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $320.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.47.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

