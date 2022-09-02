Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,200 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,230 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.8 %

About MoneyGram International

Shares of MGI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 1.18. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.