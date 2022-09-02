Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,300 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 158,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,988 shares of company stock worth $5,134,603. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $15.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

