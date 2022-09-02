TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €14.20 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €8.85 ($9.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.18. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 12-month high of €28.63 ($29.21).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

