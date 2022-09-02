Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $71,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

