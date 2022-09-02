TD Securities Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.82.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.