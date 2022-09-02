TD Securities Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.