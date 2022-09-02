TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of TTGT opened at $62.54 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

