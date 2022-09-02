The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

