The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,408,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $7,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 122.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

THG opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.