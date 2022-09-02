The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The India Fund stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The India Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

