The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The India Fund stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
