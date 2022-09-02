The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ODP were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in ODP by 31.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ODP by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ODP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $35.87 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

