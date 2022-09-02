TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

BLD opened at $181.31 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

