Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TT opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.37. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

