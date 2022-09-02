Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $162,086.40 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,229 shares in the company, valued at $34,576,602.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

