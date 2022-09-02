Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 1279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

About Tremor International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.