Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $17.11 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

