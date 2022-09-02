Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,687 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after buying an additional 385,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 224,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

