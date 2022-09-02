Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $39.58

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.58, but opened at $41.43. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 2,242 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

