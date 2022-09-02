Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

