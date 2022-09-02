UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €107.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SAP stock opened at €83.15 ($84.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.84 ($85.55) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($132.39).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

