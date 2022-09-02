Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 376,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $38,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $424.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

