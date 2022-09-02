UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $89.82 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

