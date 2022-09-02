United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.60 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.



