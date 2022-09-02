Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OUNZ opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.