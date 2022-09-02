VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.33 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

