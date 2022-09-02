Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $36,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.