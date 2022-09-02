Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems Trading Down 14.0 %

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $171.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.