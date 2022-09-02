Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 14.0 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

