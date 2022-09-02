Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

