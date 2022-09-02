Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.14.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.