Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Veritiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Stock Down 2.4 %

VRTV stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $79.95 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Veritiv

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

