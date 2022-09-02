Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

