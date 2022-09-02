Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
