Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.61. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Virgin Orbit Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.
About Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
