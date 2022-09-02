Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.61. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VORB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

